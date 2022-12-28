iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 191,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 32,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after acquiring an additional 55,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $150.67. 80,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,863. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.05 and its 200 day moving average is $149.48. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

