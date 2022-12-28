iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.0% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IWM stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.28. 165,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,801,850. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $227.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

