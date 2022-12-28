iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Holdings Lifted by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.05. 3,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,287. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.42. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $170.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

