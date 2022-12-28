iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $14,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,129 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,652 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $685,157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,602,000 after purchasing an additional 289,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,907,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,167,000 after purchasing an additional 357,979 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $57.87. The stock had a trading volume of 71,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,848. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.36. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

