iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $93.78. 65,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,613,880. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average is $96.12.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

