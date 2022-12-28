iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Holdings Decreased by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,621 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 68,598 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 89,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 21,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYE opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

