iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28.

