ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Down 99.1% in December

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the November 30th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,891. ITV has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 7.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITVPY. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 126 ($1.52) to GBX 121 ($1.46) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 54 ($0.65) to GBX 47 ($0.57) in a report on Friday, December 16th.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

