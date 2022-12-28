Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Gap Down to $12.49

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 12.49, but opened at 12.09. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at 12.02, with a volume of 30 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on IE. Scotiabank began coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 13.30.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported -0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.19 by -0.24. The business had revenue of 1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert M. Friedland purchased 422,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of 9.85 per share, with a total value of 4,164,254.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 9,385,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately 92,445,441.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,916,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 187.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

