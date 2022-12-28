Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW) Short Interest Up 1,887.0% in December

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 1,887.0% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Jack Creek Investment Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of JCICW stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. 96,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,692. Jack Creek Investment has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Creek Investment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment stock. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 359,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

