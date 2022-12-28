Jackson Acquisition (NYSE:RJAC) Short Interest Up 4,716.7% in December

Jackson Acquisition (NYSE:RJAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, an increase of 4,716.7% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Jackson Acquisition by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Acquisition in the third quarter worth $498,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Jackson Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Acquisition in the third quarter worth $999,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Acquisition Price Performance

RJAC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,844. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. Jackson Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

Jackson Acquisition Company Profile

Jackson Acquisition Company is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare services and healthcare technology sectors.

