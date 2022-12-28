Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 233.50 ($2.82).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 161 ($1.94) to GBX 206 ($2.49) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.90) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.53) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

About Jacobs Engineering Group

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.