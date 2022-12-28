Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions makes up about 1.4% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Jacobs Solutions worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 64,392 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of J traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.18. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.