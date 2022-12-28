JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.92.

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 653.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. JD.com has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $81.24.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

