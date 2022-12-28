Jet Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $54,935.78 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $27.35 million and $54,935.78 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01607858 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $61,027.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

