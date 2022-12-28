JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Position Lessened by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 552,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,511 shares during the period. JFrog comprises 5.2% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $12,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 98.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the second quarter worth $57,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the second quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $20.01. 6,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,979. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $31.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). JFrog had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $71.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $1,248,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,304,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,457,934.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $730,978.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,666.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $1,248,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,304,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,457,934.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,276 shares of company stock valued at $6,585,184. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JFrog Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.