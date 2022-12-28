JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,389 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.59. 8,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,101. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.93 and a 200-day moving average of $226.94. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

