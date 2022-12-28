JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 109,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 16,536 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 256,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after buying an additional 13,744 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,669,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,530. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

