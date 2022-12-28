JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,984. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $28.31.

