JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $30.84 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $30,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,094,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,627,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,428,000 after purchasing an additional 80,540 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $242.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,528. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.15.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

