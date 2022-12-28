JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $72.61 Million Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,843,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,974 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $72,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,360,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after buying an additional 177,781 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $20,801,000.
Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.75. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,589. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $26.80.
