JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $8,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,704. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.00. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $108.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

