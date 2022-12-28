JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 244,375 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) by 2,643.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 244,375 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the second quarter worth $52,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the second quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:VMO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 452,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,722. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0394 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

