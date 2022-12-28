JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 157 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 743.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,086,000 after acquiring an additional 618,858 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,005,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,928,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,909,000 after buying an additional 129,437 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,649.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 83,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 79,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,618,000 after buying an additional 70,198 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

OEF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.00. The stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,483. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.72. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $222.35.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

