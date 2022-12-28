JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 849 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.9% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 6,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $332.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,335. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.84. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

