Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.15

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 111057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $57,158.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,070.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 50,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $214,319.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,796.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $57,158.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,070.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,614 shares of company stock worth $401,077. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 19.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Featured Articles

