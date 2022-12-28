John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Purchased by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. John Bean Technologies comprises about 3.5% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.15% of John Bean Technologies worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,316,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,090,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,778,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after purchasing an additional 723,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 637,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,442,000 after purchasing an additional 188,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Insider Transactions at John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $29,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,015.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $29,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,015.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian A. Deck bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.91 per share, for a total transaction of $136,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,650,430.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $83,643. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JBT opened at $90.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $81.59 and a one year high of $163.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.17.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

