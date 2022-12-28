John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 492.9% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:JHS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. 684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,697. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1377 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Income Securities Trust

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 494.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 142,417 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,352,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 134,395 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 380,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 39,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 946,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

