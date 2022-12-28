John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 492.9% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:JHS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. 684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,697. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1377 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
About John Hancock Income Securities Trust
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
