Joystick (JOY) Price Tops $0.54 on Top Exchanges

Joystick (JOY) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Joystick token can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00003240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Joystick has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $110.74 million and $119,595.64 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00012387 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037383 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00038128 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005989 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00019926 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00226058 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.54843009 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $124,013.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

