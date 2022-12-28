Joystick (JOY) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $110.74 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $110.74 million and $111,471.62 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00003253 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00012147 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037529 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00038094 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005987 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00019490 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00226063 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.54843009 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $124,013.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

