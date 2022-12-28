K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires 150 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up 1.7% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,407,399,000 after buying an additional 45,250 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in MSCI by 18,898.0% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 3,898,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MSCI by 128.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,523,000 after buying an additional 1,918,640 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in MSCI by 6.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,095,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,954,000 after buying an additional 183,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,047,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,918,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.40.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $460.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.79. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $623.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.22%.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

