K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires 3,021 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 59.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,217 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 34.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,065 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,329,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 532.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,949,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock opened at $121.54 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.15.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

