K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 2,024 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

Amgen stock opened at $263.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.17 and its 200-day moving average is $253.53. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

