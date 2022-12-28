K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Cuts Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

Guardant Health Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 145.58% and a negative net margin of 140.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,402.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.