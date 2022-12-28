K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $943,000 Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,655 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 81,992 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,372.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6,500.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEM. Citigroup raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

