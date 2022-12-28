K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Increases Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 6,574.5% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,136 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after purchasing an additional 805,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,275,000 after purchasing an additional 694,563 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

Shares of SUI opened at $143.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.71%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

