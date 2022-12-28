K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Lowers Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 1.1% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock worth $94,048,890 over the last 90 days.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

