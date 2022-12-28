K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 120 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in HEICO by 17.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,338,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,460,000 after buying an additional 199,232 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HEICO by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 6.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 346,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,448,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of HEICO by 3.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 306,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,606,000. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEI stock opened at $154.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.14. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $126.95 and a one year high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HEI shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.38.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

