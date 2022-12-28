K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 389 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,857,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Enbridge by 116.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,908 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.83.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

