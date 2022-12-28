K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.06% of Atkore worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 3,577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Atkore by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Atkore by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Atkore by 5,638.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,876 shares of company stock worth $350,699 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $116.00 on Wednesday. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.47.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.