Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $241.13 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00004014 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $241.13 million and $8.35 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00068028 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00055263 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001009 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023976 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000246 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 361,621,227 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,647,792 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

