Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Acquired by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 59,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 19,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 60,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.