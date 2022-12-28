KCS Wealth Advisory Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,609 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.84.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Shares of FDX opened at $177.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

