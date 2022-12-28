KCS Wealth Advisory Buys 13,272 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.3% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $151.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

