KCS Wealth Advisory Cuts Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

KCS Wealth Advisory lessened its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,006 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in GSK were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of GSK by 260,680.0% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,078 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 26,068 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at about $469,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of GSK by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. AlphaValue upgraded GSK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.12) to GBX 1,500 ($18.10) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.72) to GBX 1,450 ($17.50) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

