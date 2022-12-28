KCS Wealth Advisory Has $337,000 Position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCAL. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $54.82.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

(Get Rating)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Further Reading

