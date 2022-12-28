KCS Wealth Advisory Increases Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $129.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.81 and its 200 day moving average is $131.53. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PKG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.44.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

