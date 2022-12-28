KCS Wealth Advisory Purchases 17 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 26.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 80.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 63.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 869.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 159.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $854.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.09 and a beta of 1.53. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,365.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $899.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $853.17.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,322.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

