KCS Wealth Advisory Purchases 27,733 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 440.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,035 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,733 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in HP were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in HP by 227.2% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 23,208 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 16,115 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in HP by 53.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 69,703 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 24,172 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in HP by 43.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in HP by 2.1% in the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

HPQ opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $510,869.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,344,138 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on HP to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

