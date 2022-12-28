KCS Wealth Advisory Purchases 3,087 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sony Group Trading Down 1.8 %
Sony Group stock opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.13. The company has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $133.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Sony Group Profile
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sony Group (SONY)
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stocks Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.