KCS Wealth Advisory Purchases 3,087 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Sony Group stock opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.13. The company has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $133.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SONY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

